House Advancing Bill To Reduce Penalties For Small Time Possession
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
The Illinois House is moving forward with a bill that would reduce criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of illegal drugs. The penalty will go from a felony to a misdemeanor. The idea behind the bill is to get more people into treatment rather than jail time. State Representative Carol Ammons argues that a felony charge for drug possession can affect a person’s ability to find housing and employment.