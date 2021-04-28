      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

House Advancing Bill To Reduce Penalties For Small Time Possession

Apr 28, 2021 @ 11:38am
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

The Illinois House is moving forward with a bill that would reduce criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of illegal drugs. The penalty will go from a felony to a misdemeanor. The idea behind the bill is to get more people into treatment rather than jail time. State Representative Carol Ammons argues that a felony charge for drug possession can affect a person’s ability to find housing and employment.

Popular Posts
Unknown Person(s) Open Fire At Joliet Residence
Semi Accident Causes Heavy Delays on I-80 EB in Will County
Stabbing In Bolingbrook
Will County Sheriff's Office Releases Free Mobile App For The Public
Fire In Shorewood Displaces Two Families