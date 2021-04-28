      Breaking News
House Committee Hears COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Apr 28, 2021 @ 11:37am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

An Illinois House committee is receiving an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The Human Services and Health Care Availability and Accessibility Committee heard from Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike yesterday. Ezike told the committee that the state is making strong efforts to get the vaccine distributed to rural communities in the state using mobile units. Ezike also said the Johnson And Johnson vaccine is being offered again after a federal pause in its use.

