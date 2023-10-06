I-55, Joliet Road Ramp Closures Begin Oct. 16

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Joliet Road, from Interstate 55, in Bolingbrook, to Sherman Road, in Romeoville, will require full and partial ramp closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Oct. 16.

The closures are necessary to patch and resurface the following ramps:

Northbound Joliet Road to Interstate 355 (northbound and southbound)

Full ramp closure: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, anticipated to take one week to complete the work.

Outbound I-55 to Joliet Road

Partial ramp closure: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, anticipated to take two to three weeks to complete the work.

At least one lane will remain open at all times.

Northbound Joliet Road to inbound I-55

Full ramp closure: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, anticipated to take one week to complete the work.

The $2.3 million project, which also includes constructing new shoulders and replacing deteriorated curbs, is expected to be completed before the end of this year.