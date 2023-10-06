1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

I-55, Joliet Road Ramp Closures Begin Oct. 16

October 6, 2023 3:19PM CDT
Share
I-55, Joliet Road Ramp Closures Begin Oct. 16
I-55/md

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Joliet Road, from Interstate 55, in Bolingbrook, to Sherman Road, in Romeoville, will require full and partial ramp closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Oct. 16.

The closures are necessary to patch and resurface the following ramps:

Northbound Joliet Road to Interstate 355 (northbound and southbound)

  • Full ramp closure: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, anticipated to take one week to complete the work.

Outbound I-55 to Joliet Road

  • Partial ramp closure: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, anticipated to take two to three weeks to complete the work.
  • At least one lane will remain open at all times.

Northbound Joliet Road to inbound I-55

  • Full ramp closure: Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, anticipated to take one week to complete the work.

The $2.3 million project, which also includes constructing new shoulders and replacing deteriorated curbs, is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

Popular Posts

1

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
2

Fight Breaks Out At Bolingbrook Walmart
3

A Young Woman From Lockport Dies Following Head On Crash In Homer Glen
4

Slain Morris Woman Leaves Behind Three Children Under 18, GoFundMe Set Up
5

Two students arrested after fighting in high school cafeteria

Recent Posts