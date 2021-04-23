I-55 lane closures begin Monday, April 26, at Black Road for Forest Preserve pedestrian bridge project
This pedestrian bridge placed over the DuPage River in Hammel Woods Preserve in August 2020 is similar to one that will be installed over Interstate 55 sometime this year. Lanes will be closed on I-55 at Black Road starting Monday, April 26, as work continues on the bridge project. The lane closures are expected to last six weeks and motorists should expect delays and be on alert for workers and equipment. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
Lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday, April 26, on Interstate 55 at Black Road as work continues on the installation of a pedestrian bridge over the interstate that will connect two regional Forest Preserve District of Will County trails.
The Forest Preserve District and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced the closures on Thursday, April 22. Motorists should expect both the northbound and southbound left lanes along I-55 at Black Road to be closed using concrete barrier walls. Traffic will be shifted to use the outer two lanes and the shoulder. The lane closures are expected to last six weeks.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and work zone signs, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. No street closures are planned at this time.
Work on the I-55 pedestrian bridge is expected to be completed later this year. The project includes a second pedestrian bridge over the DuPage River, which is in place. The two pedestrian bridges on the south side of Black Road will ultimately connect the Forest Preserve’s DuPage River Trail in Shorewood with the Rock Run Greenway Trail in Joliet.
The project will include new asphalt trail segments along both the south and north sides of Black Road and east of I-55. Traffic signal modifications also will be added at East Frontage Road to make it safer for people to cross Black Road from north to south. Concrete decking also needs to be poured on each bridge before they can open for use.
Grants from the federally funded Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) and the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) Program are providing 80 percent of the project’s cost, with the Forest Preserve contributing 20 percent as a local share.
The Black Road trail connection project also will provide a critical link to more than 50 miles of regional trails including the I&M Canal Trail and the Old Plank Road Trail.
Forest Preserve of Will County press release