I-80 in Joliet Extended Weekend Closures

October 10, 2023 4:21PM CDT
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that deck patching and repairs to the Interstate 80 bridges, between Wheeler Avenue and Richards Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over two extended weekends. This is the last of two planned weekend closures along the corridor.

Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are strongly encouraged. Starting at 10:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, lane closures are scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80, between Wheeler Avenue and Richards Street.

The ramp from Chicago Street to eastbound I-80 also will be closed. At least one eastbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged. The ramp and all lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16.

Additionally, the westbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street is closed for reconstruction, with an anticipated reopening late summer 2024. Motorists should follow the posted detour.

