IDOT Questionnaire Asks Community For Overall Impact Of I-80 Reconstruction Project
Residents on the Southeast side of Joliet may have received a questionnaire in the mail recently from IDOT. I-80 Project Manager Steve Schilke says the goal is to better understand the overall impact to the community of the I-80 reconstruction project.
Some of the questions include how the project will impact your home, traffic noise, visual impacts plus property acquisition. Schilke says in order to move the bridge over the Des Plaines River it will displace between 40 and 42 residential and/or commercial spaces. The questionnaire needs to be completed before August 17th.
Meanwhile, 1.2 billion dollars that is earmarked for work along 16 miles of I-80 between Ridge Road and Route 30 should begin next year.
A minimum of 2 two lanes will be maintained when construction begins along I-80. But you’ll be seeing IDOT working on I-80 later this year with pavement patching.
Some of the work on the 16 mile stretch of I-80 include auxiliary lanes at several locations:
Three lanes in each direction between I-55 and Houbolt, Larkin and Center, Richard and Briggs and 4 lanes in each direction between Center and Richards Street.
To fill out the questionnaire click here.
To see the project overview video click here.
To hear the entire interview click below.