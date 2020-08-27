IL Teen Charged Wisconsin Shooting Said He Was There To Protect Business
A protester takes cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
The teenager accused of killing two people during a Wisconsin protest Tuesday night said he was there to protect business. Court records in Kenosha County show 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois is facing a first-degree homicide charge for the deadly shooting. On Wednesday, he was jailed in Lake County, Illinois, where he’s been charged as a fugitive from justice. He will be extradited on Friday. In the hours before the shooting Rittenhouse gave a video interview to the Daily Caller in front of a boarded-up building and said he was protecting the business, and that the rifle was to protect himself. Protesters have been demonstrating in Kenosha since Sunday, when a black man was shot in the back multiple times by police.