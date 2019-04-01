Illinois 102 Bridge Replacement Near Wilmington

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a bridge replacement project on Illinois 102 over Ryan’s Creek, southeast of Wilmington, will begin, weather permitting, April. 22.

In order to complete the work, a detour will direct traffic to Manteno and Old Chicago roads.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of September.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.