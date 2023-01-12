1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois 103rd General Assembly Inaugurated

January 12, 2023 12:28PM CST
Share
Illinois 103rd General Assembly Inaugurated
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The start of the 103rd General Assembly in Illinois is underway.  State lawmakers were sworn in yesterday.  The Senate inauguration took place at the Old State Capitol, while the House Inauguration happened at the University of Illinois Springfield Campus.  Governor Pritzker released a statement saying every Senator and Representative sworn in will work faithfully to represent their constituents and their interests to the best of their abilities. 

Popular Posts

1

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
2

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
3

Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
4

Joliet Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting
5

Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round

Recent Posts