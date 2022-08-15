1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Fox Sports
9:00pm - 12:00am

Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education

August 15, 2022 10:01AM CDT
Share
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois is adopting new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for K through 12 schools and early education.  The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.  Schools are still encouraged to keep students home if they are ill, and to use testing to confirm or rule out COVID-19 and other infections.  Schools must also continue to provide remote learning to any student who is under isolation for COVID.

Popular Posts

1

Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
2

IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
3

Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
4

Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
5

Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Recent Posts