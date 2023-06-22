1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Files Brief In Support Of Teen Hockey

June 22, 2023 1:01PM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is taking legal action in support of a teen hockey player.  Raoul today filed an amicus brief with the Illinois Supreme Court.  The AG says the litigation involves a player with Team Illinois Hockey Club, who was banned from team workouts, practices, and games at a public ice arena in Woodridge, Illinois after she disclosed her disability to her coach.  Raoul argues the player has a case of disability discrimination under the Illinois Humans Right Act.

