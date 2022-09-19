Illinois AG Office Award Grants For Survivors of Violent Crimes
September 19, 2022 11:57AM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is awarding grants to agencies across the state that provide services to survivors of violent crime. Raoul’s office awarded 252 Violent Crime Victim Assistance grants totaling more than nine-million-dollars. The funding goes to programs that offer support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, gun violence, human trafficking, elder abuse, and other crimes.