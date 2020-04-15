      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Allowing People To Keep Their Stimulus Checks

Apr 15, 2020 @ 2:30pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois‘ governor is trying to make sure that people keep all of their stimulus check. Governor Pritzker yesterday had the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation suspend the laws that would allow those checks to be garnished or seized. Pritzker says he wants people to be able to spend that money. It’s not automatic, so the state says people need to go to the IDFPR website to find out how to protect their check.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law