Illinois Allowing People To Keep Their Stimulus Checks
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois‘ governor is trying to make sure that people keep all of their stimulus check. Governor Pritzker yesterday had the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation suspend the laws that would allow those checks to be garnished or seized. Pritzker says he wants people to be able to spend that money. It’s not automatic, so the state says people need to go to the IDFPR website to find out how to protect their check.