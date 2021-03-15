Illinois Comptroller: Most Of Illinois’ Stimulus Money Already Spoken For
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is warning lawmakers and Governor Pritzker about going on a spending spree with the state’s stimulus money. Comptroller Susana Mendoza says most of Illinois’ seven-and-a-half-billion-dollars from Washington, D.C. is already spoken for. Mendoza wants to use the money from the new American Rescue Plan to pay down Illinois’ skyrocketing debt, including several billion-dollars in loans that are coming due. The governor’s office last week said they want to see the money used in the areas where it will have ‘the most economic impact.’