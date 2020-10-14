      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Conservation Police: Hit The Deer

Oct 14, 2020 @ 11:00am
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The fall is the time when Illinois Conservation Police tell drivers they are better-off hitting a deer. The Department of Natural Resources says this is the time of year when deer are most active. That means there will be more deer in the road at dusk and dawn. Conservation Police say if a deer jumps in front of your car, do not swerve. Officers say it is better to hit the deer than to possibly cause a worse accident by swerving into a ditch, a tree, or on-coming traffic.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington