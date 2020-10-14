Illinois Conservation Police: Hit The Deer
The fall is the time when Illinois Conservation Police tell drivers they are better-off hitting a deer. The Department of Natural Resources says this is the time of year when deer are most active. That means there will be more deer in the road at dusk and dawn. Conservation Police say if a deer jumps in front of your car, do not swerve. Officers say it is better to hit the deer than to possibly cause a worse accident by swerving into a ditch, a tree, or on-coming traffic.