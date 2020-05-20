      Breaking News
Illinois Does Not Track Coronavirus Recoveries

May 20, 2020 @ 11:59am
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, discusses the discovery of a second case in Illinois of the novel coronavirus and the public health efforts to contain and study it, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Springfield, Ill., (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

There is a reason why you don’t hear about how many people in Illinois have recovered from the coronavirus: The state doesn’t track recoveries. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike yesterday said the state doesn’t follow-up with people once they end their coronavirus treatments or leave the hospital. Over 98-thousand people in Illinois have tested positive for the virus out of more than 620-thousand people tested. There are four-thousand deaths in Illinois.

