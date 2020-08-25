Illinois Falls Sports State Series Canceled
A sign announces to maintain social distance and wear mask during the COVID-19 pandemic at Vernon Hills Athletic Complex in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, July 30, 2020. Governor J.B Pritzker introduced new restrictions for recreational sports leagues in Illinois Wednesday, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the state. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
There will be no state tournament for 2020 fall sports in Illinois. The Illinois High School Athletics Board of Directors announced the decision yesterday. Geographically-based regional tournaments will be held in each sport instead. The decision affects boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming, and girls tennis.