Illinois House OK’s Tobacco 21 Plan

The state of Illinois is a big step closer to raising the age to buy cigarettes or other tobacco products. The Illinois House yesterday approved the Tobacco 21 plan. It raises the age to buy cigarettes, dip, or vape products to 21. Supporters say the new law would stop older teens from buying tobacco for younger teens. Governor JB Pritzker says he will sign the plan once it arrives on his desk.

Last year the same bill received 61 votes in the House which was enough to pass the legislation but it was not enough to override the governor’s veto later on. The bill received 82 votes and is also expected to see approval in the Senate.