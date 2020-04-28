Illinois House Republicans Demand More Information About Released Inmates
Stateville Correctional Center/ss
Illinois House Republicans are pushing Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration to share more information about inmates receiving medical furloughs and early releases from state prisons. Leaders are also asking the governor to consult more with the General Assembly about granting such releases. Pritzker issued an executive order April 6th that allows the Illinois Department of Corrections to grant medical furloughs. He has also used his executive authority to commute the sentences of 20 inmates since he declared a state of disaster.