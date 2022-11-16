Illinois Lawmakers Introduce Measure To Combat Sale Of Fentanyl
November 16, 2022 12:03PM CST
This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin fentanyl pills. (DEA via AP)
Illinois lawmakers are taking action to combat the illegal sales of fentanyl. The measure targets people who prey on those with drug addictions by creating a new felony for the unlawful selling of the drug. Legislators hope to take up the measure during the fall veto session, which started yesterday.