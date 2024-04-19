1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Legislation Could Ban AI Tech To Create Child Pornography

April 19, 2024 6:18AM CDT
Illinois Legislation Could Ban AI Tech To Create Child Pornography
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

The Illinois House is moving forward with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s legislation regarding child pornography. The measure would clarify that the state’s child pornography laws apply to images and videos created by artificial intelligence technology. It would ban the use of AI technology to create child pornography and separately prohibits the nonconsensual dissemination of certain AI-generated sexual images. The legislation was passed by the House and now goes to the Senate.

