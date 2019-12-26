      Weather Alert

Illinois’ New Laws To Start In The New Year

Dec 26, 2019 @ 6:03am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois is less than a week away from seeing 255 new laws. Lawmakers in Springfield were busy this past spring. Among the new laws for the new year is a minimum wage hike. The base pay in the state is going-up a dollar to nine-dollars and 25-cents. It will also cost drivers more to renew their license plates. That cost is going-up to 50 dollars for most cars and 100 dollars for trucks and big rigs. And of course, Illinois will legalize recreational marijuana sales starting January 1st.

