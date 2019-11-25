Illinois Part Of 16-State Lettuce Recall
FILE - This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows romaine lettuce at a store in Simi Valley, Calif. On Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it learned of an E. coli outbreak in mid-September. By the time it identified romaine as the likely source, it says the tainted produce was no longer on shelves. It says 23 people were sickened between July 12 and Sept. 8. No deaths were reported. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Illinois is one of 16 states that are part of a recall on romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region. The Centers for Disease Control, public health and regulatory officials, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating an outbreak of E.coli infections linked to the lettuce. The recall includes all types of romaine harvested from Salinas, including whole heads, hearts of romaine, and packages of pre-cut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine. The mixes include baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad with packaging marked Salinas. Officials suggest if no growing region is listed on the romaine product, it should be thrown away.