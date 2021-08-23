Illinois Representative Kinzinger: Disaster Of A Withdrawal

Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger says he has no idea how the U.S. will stop terrorism in Afghanistan after the withdrawal. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Kinzinger said he hopes that the U.S. government follows through with bringing all American citizens and Afghans that helped American forces back to the states. The Illinois Republican says there should be no reason why the U.S. is asking the Taliban for safe passage through the Kabul airport. Kinzinger said the process of getting Afghans visas takes too long, and added that all the finger-pointing is adding to the problem and makes the U.S. look weak to European allies.