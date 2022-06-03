Illinois Residents To Receive Part Of Google Settlement

A number of Illinois residents are set to receive part of a 100-million-dollar class-action lawsuit involving Google. The tech giant was accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act over its use of a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app. The suit claims the company didn’t receive consent from millions of users before using the technology. As a result, Illinois residents who appeared in a photo on the app between May 1st, 2015, and April 25th, 2022, may be eligible for payment.