      Weather Alert

Illinois Residents To Receive Part Of Google Settlement

Jun 3, 2022 @ 10:31am
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A number of Illinois residents are set to receive part of a 100-million-dollar class-action lawsuit involving Google.  The tech giant was accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act over its use of a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app.  The suit claims the company didn’t receive consent from millions of users before using the technology.  As a result, Illinois residents who appeared in a photo on the app between May 1st, 2015, and April 25th, 2022, may be eligible for payment.

Popular Posts
American Flags Destroyed In Wilmington & Joliet
Will County to Host Free Book Reuse and Recycle Event in Joliet
Video Of Diverging Diamond Interchange At I-55 And Weber Road, Plus Look For Detour Beginning June 10
COVID Cases Drop In Illinois
Pritzker Signs Legislation Designed To Improve Illinois' Health Care System
Connect With Us Listen To Us On