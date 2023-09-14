Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony This Sunday

File photo – Kevin Cronin – REO Speedwagon 2021 performing at the Rialto for the induction ceremony/md

The 3rd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place this Sunday, September 17th at the Rialto Square Theatre.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet will be inducting Nat King Cole, Miles Davis, Earth Wind and Fire, the Cryan’ Shames, Shadows of Knight plus John Prine.

Longtime Chicago radio and television personality Bob Sirott will again host the annual event honoring Illinois’ strong contribution to the world of music and entertainment. The Class of ‘23, was voted by the museum’s Charter Members. Radio Station inductee: WLUP-FM “The Loop” and Record Label: Alligator Records.

Live performances/personalities scheduled to appear:

• John Records Landecker (Inducting Bob Sirott into the Hall of Fame)

• Former “WLUP The Loop” DJ’s

• Jim Peterik (Ides of March/Formerly of Survivor)

• The Cryan’ Shames

• The Shadows of Knight

• Cheryl Davis (daughter of Miles Davis and Cecily Tyson)

• Billy Prine (brother of John Prine to perform with Bonnie Koloc

• Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s)

• Alligator Records Bluesman Toronzo Cannon

• Cathy Rich (daughter of legendary drummer Buddy Rich) and Gregg Potter with

The Buddy Rich Orchestra will perform a Nat King Cole tribute

For tickets go to RoadtoRock.org.