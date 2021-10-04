Illinois School District Warns Of TikTok Challenge

One of Illinois’ largest school districts is warning students that taking part in the latest TikTok challenge could land them in hot water. The challenge involves students “smacking a staff member on the backside.” The Indian Prairie School District 204 reminded its more than 27,000 students that the action could border on assault.
From Plainfield School District 202:
The Tik Tok Twebsite has recently posted “challenges” encouraging students to engage in unacceptable, illegal, and potentially dangerous behavior.
For example, last month students were encouraged to vandalize school bathrooms and steal soap dispensers. The October challenge is to “smack a staff member on the backside.”
Parents, please make sure your students understand that engaging in such behavior – including hitting anyone, including adults — will result in serious school and legal consequences.