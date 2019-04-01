Illinois Sheriff’s Association Alerting Residents to Phone Scam

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is advising all Illinois residents that there is currently a phone campaign underway that is fraudulently using the name and phone numbers of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association. The ISA never solicits by phone but does conduct a direct mail campaign throughout the state of Illinois endorsed by the individual Sheriff’s across Illinois. This piece of mail is always delivered in February of each year.

Remember that if you have any doubts or are highly pressured – you are advised to simply hang up the phone. You always have the right to ask for the following information: 1) The name, address, and phone number of the organization for which they are soliciting 2) The name, address, and phone number of the telemarketing firm 3) The percentage of every dollar paid to the telemarketing firm and 4) Insist on something in writing prior to making a pledge or commitment. Although there are some legitimate organizations that use telemarketers for their fundraising efforts the Sheriff’s of Illinois, through the ISA, are adamantly opposed to police groups and associations using telemarketers to fundraise. Should you receive a call from someone saying they represent your local Sheriff or the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association – hang up the phone.