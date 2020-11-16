Illinois SOS Facilities to Close Again Because of COVID-19
Secretary of State Driver Services Facility Joliet/md
Illinois driver service offices will close through at least December 7th because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic. The Illinois Secretary of State’s office announced that the locations will shut down Tuesday. The office says expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended through June 1st. In mid-March, all driver’s facilities were closed temporarily to fight the early spread of COVID-19.