Illinois Spending 31 Million-Dollars In Pot Grants
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
The state of Illinois is spending some of its marijuana money. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton yesterday awarded the first of the state’s Restore, Reinvest and Renew grants. In all, the state is spending 31-and-a-half million-dollars on a number of non-profit or justice programs. Illinois law requires that some of the state’s tax haul from legal marijuana go to justice initiatives. Stratton says the focus will be on restorative justice.