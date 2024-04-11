One Man Dead Following Crest Hill Apartment Shooting

One man is dead following a shooting at a Crest Hill apartment complex. Police were called to the 1600 block of Arbor Lane just before 6:30 this morning, where they found a man shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The Will Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation. At this time, it appears that this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information, including video footage, contact the Crest Hill Police Department Investigation Division at 815-741-5115. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734