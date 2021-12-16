Illinois State Police Introduce FOID Kiosks

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau (FSB) announces another option for customers without access to online devices (computer, smart phone or tablet) to apply for and update FOID cards. Customers can now utilize FOID Kiosks at three ISP facilities across the state.
Current locations and hours of service include:
Northern IL
Illinois State Police District 5, 16648 Broadway St, Lockport, IL 60441
Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Central IL Illinois State Police Central Headquarters, 801 S 7th St, Springfield, IL 62703
Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Southern IL
Illinois State Police District 13, 1391 S Washington St, Du Quoin, IL 62832
Regular Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
All hours are subject to change.
The FSB Kiosk system is set up to offer Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) application assistance only. The following is a list of services these kiosks provide:
Other FOID and Conceal Carry License (CCL) Customer Assistance Options:
Finally, the Firearms Services Bureau has reduced the FOID backlog by 89 percent for renewals and 75 percent for new applications since last year. “This is a continuation of our efforts to streamline the application and renewal process of FOID Cards through the Office of Firearms Safety. We are dedicated to stay this course,” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly.