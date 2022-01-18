Illinois State Police Investigating After Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Joliet

The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of a Green Bay, Wisconsin man in Joliet after being struck by a vehicle. Twenty-one year old Derrick Smith was pronounced deceased at 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 along South Rt. 53 at Rachel Ave in Joliet. Mr. Smith was a pedestrian that was allegedly crossing the southbound lanes of Route 53 and was struck by a vehicle. The Illinois State Police District 5 are investigating the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for later today, Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.