Illinois State Rifle Association Sues Over FOID, Concealed Carry Delay
There’s now a federal lawsuit over the delay in getting FOID cards and concealed carry permits in Illinois. The Illinois State Rifle Association filed the suit yesterday. Illinois law requires the Illinois State Police to get people their FOID card in 90 days, and to get them a concealed carry permit in 120 days. But delays at the State Police have people waiting six months to a year to get their permits. The State Police say the problem is funding, staffing, and the need for ‘rigorous’ background checks.