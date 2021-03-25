Illinois State Trooper Assists With Delivery Of Baby on I-55 in Darien
Trooper Lanny Finn
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the successful delivery of a baby boy, on Wednesday, March 24, at approximately 7:40 a.m., on Interstate 55 southbound south of Cass Avenue with assistance by ISP Trooper Lanny Finn.
Trooper Finn, assigned to ISP District 2-Elgin, was dispatched to a medical emergency reference a baby being delivered at the above mentioned location and time. When Trooper Finn and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene, the mother had already delivered the baby inside a vehicle driven by a male driver. Trooper Finn provided warmth to the baby by wrapping up the baby in a blanket. The mother and baby were transported to a local area hospital by ambulance. Trooper Finn transported the male driver to the same local area hospital as the mother and baby.
“I am happy to hear the baby and mother are doing well. As a First Responder instructor with the ISP, Trooper Finn is a seasoned officer with medical response training. Our Troopers are always ready to help when needed. In this case, the baby did not want to wait for Trooper Finn and decided to greet him as he arrived,” stated ISP District 2 Commander, Captain Michael Kraft. “I am pleased to know Trooper Finn arrived quickly to help if it was needed,” he concluded.
Trooper Finn is a 17-year veteran and a First Responder instructor with the ISP. In 2017, Trooper Finn retired as a Major in the United States Army National Guard after serving 20 years. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, no further information is being released.