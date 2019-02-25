JCA Jubilate Recognition Award to Ed and Gloria Dollinger.

The Joliet Catholic Academy’s 34th Annual Jubilate will be held at the Bolingbrook Golf Club on Saturday, March 9th. Dr. Jeffrey Budz, President/Principal of JCA is honored to present the JCA Recognition Award to Ed and Gloria Dollinger.

Ed Dollinger graduated from Joliet Catholic High School in 1981 and opened the first Edward Jones Investments office in Joliet in 1986. Gloria Dollinger is the Nutrition Supervisor at the Joliet Park District’s Inwood Athletic Club and is a Will County Board member.

The event is called “Meet Me In Paris.” Music by Maggie Speaks, said to be the most popular band in Chicago. There will be a cash raffle, live and silent auction plus dinner and dancing. This year, JCA celebrates 150 years.

