Jefferson Street Bridge Is Open

November 21, 2022 8:22AM CST
Despite signs that say the contrary, the Jefferson Street bridge is open in Joliet. Now the McDonough Street bridge is closed and remain closed until February 1st, 2023.

The McDonough Street bridge closure is needed to complete the improvements as part of the Centralized Control project.

Detours will be posted for the McDonough Street bridge closure. IDOT is coordinating these bridge closures to ensure that only one bridge is closed at a time.

