Jefferson Street Bridge To Close Today But McDonough Bridge Opens

Jefferson Street Bridge/ss

Starting today, Monday, February 13th, work on the bridge over the Des Plaines River is scheduled to close Jefferson Street from Bluff St to Des Plaines St until Friday, February 17th. The McDonough Street bridge to the south, which has been closed for the past several months, is reopening today.

Also starting today in Joliet, railroad viaduct work is scheduled to reduce Chicago Street to one lane in each direction between Doris Ave and Patterson Rd daily, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, through Thursday, February 16th.