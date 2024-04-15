On Air
Slocum In The Morning
In the Spotlight
Armstrong & Getty
Ask The Professional
Markley, VanCamp & Robbins Show w/Jeremy Scott
Dave Ramsey
Fox Sports
Local News
Events
Prize Vault
Podcasts
A Rich Conversation
In the Spotlight!
Photos
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
Prize Verification Form
1340 WJOL’s Bracket Mania Rules 2023
Contact
Advertise With Us
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
1340 WJOL
Listen
Matt Ray
4:00am - 5:30am
On Air
Slocum In The Morning
In the Spotlight
Armstrong & Getty
Ask The Professional
Markley, VanCamp & Robbins Show w/Jeremy Scott
Dave Ramsey
Fox Sports
Local News
Events
Prize Vault
Podcasts
A Rich Conversation
In the Spotlight!
Photos
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
Prize Verification Form
1340 WJOL’s Bracket Mania Rules 2023
Contact
Advertise With Us
/
Click on Podcast below and enjoy
Jennifer Zelek: Covenant Ability Network (4/15/24)
April 15, 2024 4:27PM CDT
Share
CANIL
Popular Posts
1
Crest Hill and Joliet Police Investigate Early Afternoon Shooting - Shelter In Place Lifted
2
Joliet's Loss is Plainfield's Gain
3
Serious Crash Closes Portion of Plainfield Road
4
Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force Investigating Death In Elwood
5
It's Just A Pile Of Rubble In Downtown Joliet See Photo Gallery
Recent Posts
Attempted Murder Suspect Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot In Rural Will County
12 hours ago
Jennifer Zelek: Covenant Ability Network (4/15/24)
12 hours ago
Joliet Firefighter/Paramedic Awarded The Lockport Fire District Award for Exemplary Action
16 hours ago
You Might Also Like
Local News
Serious Crash Closes Portion of Plainfield Road
Local News
It's Just A Pile Of Rubble In Downtown Joliet See Photo Gallery
Local News
Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force Investigating Death In Elwood