JJC President Preparing for State of the College Address
Joliet Junior College President Dr. Judy Mitchell will address community members, stakeholders and local legislators during the 4th Annual State of the College on Tuesday, September, 17th. Dr. Mitchell’s speech will focus on institutional initiatives and progress at the college over the past year. The State of the College will take place in the U-Building Auditorium at Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road. Registration and networking begins at 7:30 a.m., with the program to follow at 8 a.m.