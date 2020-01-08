JJC Seeks Applicants for Vacancy on Board of Trustees
Joliet Junior College is accepting applications for a vacancy on the Board of Trustees. It was on January 2nd that Trustee Michael O’Connell announced his resignation from the board. O’Connell had served as a trustee for 10 years and was reelected to serve a new term in the April 2019 elections. Anyone interested in filling this vacancy is being encouraged to apply. To be considered for this position, all materials must be submitted or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2020. The qualified candidate will be appointed to serve until the next regular election in April 2021. In order to be considered eligible for the position candidates must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, and a resident of District 525 for at least one year. For more information on how to apply you can go to jjc.edu.