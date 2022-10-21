JJC to Host Investiture Ceremony for Clyne Namuo on Nov. 15

JJC President Dr. Clyne Namuo

Joliet Junior College will host an investiture ceremony and reception to welcome and celebrate its new president, Dr. Clyne G.H. Namuo, on Nov. 15, 2022.

The ceremony will be held in the Event Center on the Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Rd. in Joliet. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, and an RSVP is required to attend.

Dr. Namuo became the 10th president of Joliet Junior College in July 2022, appointed by the Board of Trustees after a national search. Previously, he was the interim president of Phoenix College, the flagship college of the Maricopa system serving the students and communities in and around Phoenix. In his time at PC, he led the development of a formal shared governance structure, created the Phoenix College people’s project and initiated the development of a super dashboard to support an aggressive equity agenda.

The tradition of an investiture ceremony in higher education is typically held in a president’s first year in office and involves a symbolic recognition of the institution’s new leader. It is also a time to introduce the president’s vision for the future and celebrate as a community.

“I am so excited to serve as the 10th president of Joliet Junior College,” Namuo said. “My vision is to ensure JJC is deeply embedded in the communities we serve and remain good partners to those we serve. JJC has the ability to alter the trajectory of lives. It has the ability to alter the trajectory of generations to follow, and that is so profound. I know together we will do significant things.”

Following the ceremony, the JJC Foundation will offer a champagne toast and hors d’oeuvres reception.

To attend in person, please RSVP by Nov. 8 to Carly Ringo at [email protected] or 815-280-2659. The event will also be livestreamed.