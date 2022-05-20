Join the Forest Preserve for Father’s Day fishing, forest bathing and a family hike

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s mid-June programs include free fishing on Father’s Day weekend, forest bathing and a family night hike. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
Family Night Hike, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, Hammel Woods Preserve – Route 59 Access, Shorewood. Join other families and the Forest Preserve District for a hike through the preserve. Test your senses and enjoy all that the woods have to offer. Meet at Hidden Shelter. Free, ages 7 or older. Register by June 16; sign up online or call 815-722-9470.
Free Fishing for Father’s Day Weekend: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, June 17, to Sunday, June 19, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Enjoy free fishing on Father’s Day weekend at this popular Forest Preserve District site. Dad gets a container of bait on the house and a small gift. House fishing poles are free to rent. Also, this is the one weekend a year when the state does not require a fishing license. All ages.
Hidden Pollinator Hunt: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, to Sunday, June 26, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Celebrate National Pollinator week with the Forest Preserve District by exploring the preserve for beneficial pollinators. Bring your smart phones to scan QR codes along the trails. Free, all ages.
Early Morning Bird Hike: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, June 18, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Search this Forest Preserve District site for birds in the early morning hours before it gets hot. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by June 17; sign up online or call 708-946-2216.
Forest Bathing: 8-9 a.m. Sunday, June 19, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Join the Forest Preserve District for this simple Japanese method of being calm and quiet among the trees. Meet at the museum and walk to a trail to sit and observe nature while breathing deeply to help de-stress and boost health and wellbeing End the program with coffee or tea back at the museum. Free, ages 14 or older. Register by June 17; sign up online or call 815-886-1467.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.