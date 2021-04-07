Joliet Central Group Interpretation Team Members Awarded All Sectional Honors
Joliet Central High School students Tamia Vaughn and Giselle Ibarra earned All Sectional honors for their Group Interpretation performances at the Lockport Sectional Competition held virtually on Saturday, March 20.
Group Interpretation is an IHSA competitive speech/theater event in which student performers and musicians perform a story within 30 minutes, without set, props, or costuming.
“Tamia and Ellie are wonderful, hard-working actresses. Their dedication paid off, and I am so happy that their talents were recognized,” said Group Interpretation Sponsor Erin Flaherty.