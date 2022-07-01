      Weather Alert

Joliet Central High School JROTC Places 7th at National Archery in the Schools Program US Army JROTC Western Region Nationals

Jul 1, 2022 @ 4:17am
Participating students were Melanie Lopez, Tyler Morgan, Fabiola Valencia , Mark Carvajal, Jasmin Ortiz, and Aren Burman.

Joliet Central High School JROTC placed 7th out of 22 JROTC teams competing at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) US Army JROTC Western Region Nationals held on April 29 in Salt Lake City Utah.  The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is a cooperative effort between state conservation departments, school systems and private organizations to help engage young citizens in outdoor activities and participate in the enduring sport of archery.  Participating students were Melanie Lopez, Tyler Morgan, Fabiola Valencia , Mark Carvajal, Jasmin Ortiz, and Aren Burman.

