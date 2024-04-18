Joliet Central Student Omar Perez’s NASCAR Ticket Design Selected for 2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES Event
Joliet Central High School senior Omar Perez’s NASCAR Ticket Design was recently selected by MacMasks.com Chief Designer Don McClelland for a 2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES Event. Omar’s winning design was chosen from among 60 entries.
Joliet Township High School has collaborated with Chicagoland Speedway since 2007 to encourage real-life assignments that would bring relevance to learning. Mr. Lee Swank who teaches Omar’s Graphic and Web Design class said, “This was a very meticulous assignment where our students were fortunate to use industry-leading software. Omar is a very conscientious and hard-working student, so I am not at all surprised that his work was selected.”
Joliet Central junior Esteban Vazquez was the contest runner-up and also received recognition for his design. Congratulations to these talented students!