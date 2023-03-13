Joliet City Council Calls for Monday Special Session to Discuss IG Report

The Joliet City Council will be holding a special meeting on Monday night to discuss a new report from the city Inspector General. The session is scheduled to discuss a report on ‘allegations of intimidation of Donald Dickinson by Mayor Robert O’Dekirk.’

The report looks at accusations from November of 2020 in which Mayor O’Dekirk was accused of blackmailing Joliet City Councilman Don “Duck” Dickinson regarding supposed lewd photos of Dickinson.

The findings concluded that Donald Dickinson attended a November 1, 2020, meeting hosted by then Joliet Chief of Police Alan Roechner at Roechner’s residence. The purpose of this meeting was to conspire to falsely allege Mayor O’Dekirk committed the crime of intimidation of Dickinson. Joliet’s Inspector General has filed his report recommending criminal charges against former Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner and ex-Deputy Chief Marc Reid. The Illinois State Police concluded that Reid and Roechner had a plan to bring false charges of intimidation against Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.

The report also recommend Councilman Patrick Mudron be reprimanded and censured by the Joliet City Council for his involvement in the November 1, 2020 meeting and for his failure to stop and expose false allegations against Mayor O’Dekirk.

Furthermore the report says the Joliet City Council publicly condemn James McFarland’s role in this conspiracy and that reporter Joseph Hosey follow the journalistic principles of seeking and reporting the truth, and transparency and accountability.

The report states that Hosey was at the November meeting and failed to report that in his story on November 2nd, 2020.