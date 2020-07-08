Joliet City Manager Steve Jones Resigns Plus Reaction From Mayor O’Dekirk
Joliet Interim City Manager JCTV
Joliet Interim City Manager Steve Jones has resigned. WJOL has learned that Jones made the decision over the weekend and tendered his resignation after last night’s City Council meeting. Jones took over after the City Council fired interim city manager Marty Shanahan last year. Jones retired at the end of February and continued to work while a search for a new city manager continued. August 7th will be Jones last day of work.
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk reacts to Jones resignation and the dysfunction of the City Council on the Scott Slocum show.