Joliet Driver Arrested Found Sleeping In Car, Bites Officer

April 2, 2024 6:31AM CDT
Keziah Ortiz (22, Joliet) arrested

On March 30, 2024, at 9:01 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the 800 block of Summit Street for an occupied Dodge Charger parked in the middle of the street. Upon arrival, Officers located a  sleeping female in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers were able to wake the female driver and she was identified as 22-year old Keziah Ortiz of Joliet. Officers detected an odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle and asked Ortiz to exit the vehicle.

Ortiz exhibited behaviors consistent with possible alcohol  impairment. She refused to undergo field sobriety tests. Officers indicated to Ortiz that she was under arrest for DUI and attempted to place her into handcuffs at which time she began to pull  away from Officers. While struggling with Officers, Ortiz bit an Officer’s forearm and elbowed a different Officer.

Officers were eventually able to place Ortiz into custody without further  incident. Ortiz was also cited for Illegal Stopping Standing or Parking Where Prohibited,  Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Carry Driver’s License on Person While  Operating a Motor Vehicle. Ortiz’s vehicle was towed from the scene. 

Keziah Ortiz (22, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and released on a Notice to Appear for DUI, DUI – BAC .08 or More, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer,  and Aggravated Resisting a Peace Officer.  

