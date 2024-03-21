Joliet Fire Department Responds Quickly to Put Out Semi-Truck Fire Near Buildings

At 4:15 p.m. on March 20th Joliet Fire Department responded to the 500 Block of Oak Leaf Ct. for reports of a semi-trailer fire. This was behind the Post Office off of McDonough Street. The first units arrived within 4 minutes of the call and found a trailer fully involved in fire. Tower 6 was able to control the fire with a 2 ½ inch Blitz line. Engine 7 supplied water to the attack engine from the hydrant with 300 feet of supply hose.

Employees were working in the trailer when the fire started and were able to exit the trailer on their own.

Fire crews from stations 1,5, 6,7, and 8, responded to the scene. Crew were on the scene for approximately one hour. There were no injuries to report. Cause of the fire is not known.